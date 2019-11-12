X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. X-CASH has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $5,106.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 191.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 48,368,273,379 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.