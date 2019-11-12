Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) & Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Head to Head Analysis

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Choice Hotels International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Choice Hotels International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.12 $672.00 million $4.69 10.39 Choice Hotels International $1.04 billion 4.78 $216.35 million $3.89 22.97

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Hotels International. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Choice Hotels International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77% Choice Hotels International 19.43% -146.23% 20.40%

Volatility & Risk

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wyndham Destinations and Choice Hotels International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 3 5 0 2.63 Choice Hotels International 2 5 1 0 1.88

Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus target price of $58.08, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Choice Hotels International has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Choice Hotels International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products to the hotel industry. As of May 1, 2019, the company had approximately 7,000 hotels with 570,000 rooms in approximately 40 countries and territories. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.