WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Up 165.0% in October

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ WVFC opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

