WT Asset Management Ltd Invests $28.71 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 617,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 11.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 259,818 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,285,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,472. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

