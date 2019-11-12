Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

