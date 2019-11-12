Wells Fargo & Co Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $105.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.82.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,469. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,552 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,460. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 193.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 290,312 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 69.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 267,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.