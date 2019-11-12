Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.37. 13,578,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,456,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $299.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

