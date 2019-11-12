Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WB. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of WB stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.61. 1,338,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Weibo has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 31.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

