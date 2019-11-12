Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

11/1/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

10/28/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

10/22/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

10/21/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

10/19/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. 7,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,798. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Get America's Car-Mart Inc alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $127,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.