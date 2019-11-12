Webchain (WEB) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Webchain has a market capitalization of $69,209.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, EscoDEX, STEX and ChaoEX .

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00704713 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003671 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 507,480,099 coins and its circulating supply is 157,480,229 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, STEX, BiteBTC, ChaoEX , Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.