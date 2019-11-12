Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,765. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.