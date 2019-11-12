Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after purchasing an additional 589,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock worth $22,037,406. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 11,678,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,173,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.95.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

