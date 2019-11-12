Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,231 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,231 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $9,915,511. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.57.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

