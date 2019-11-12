Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $95.66. 7,972,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,191. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

