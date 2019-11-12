Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 41,469 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $70,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,397. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

