Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after buying an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after buying an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. 15,548,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

