Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 49,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $119.12. 4,774,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

