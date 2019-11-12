Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after buying an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

