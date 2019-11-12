W Blake Baird Sells 3,000 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,788,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,175,000 after purchasing an additional 311,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.