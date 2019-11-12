Voya Financial Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Voya Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

NYSE VOYA opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,380.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

