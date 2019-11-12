Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,088. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

