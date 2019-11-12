Viela Bio’s (NYSE:VIE) Quiet Period Set To End on November 12th

Viela Bio’s (NYSE:VIE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 12th. Viela Bio had issued 7,900,000 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $150,100,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Viela Bio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

In other news, Director Xiaomeng Tong acquired 36,091 shares of Viela Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $676,706.25. Also, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of Viela Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $8,138,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 471,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,256.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

