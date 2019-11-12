VF (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. 2,167,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,811. VF has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,021 shares of company stock worth $7,194,376. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 329,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $748,262,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,204 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

