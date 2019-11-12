Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after buying an additional 285,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after buying an additional 935,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,957,000 after buying an additional 296,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Msci from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.20.

MSCI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,498. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.79.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.