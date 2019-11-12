Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. UBS Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.30.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $362.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,534. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

