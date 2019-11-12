Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in SYSCO by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in SYSCO by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $80.30. 1,269,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,277 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,991. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.