Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000.

SPY traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.00. 43,080,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,202,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.80. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $309.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

