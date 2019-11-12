Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,901 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 998,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.50 to $155.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.