Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,008 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 176,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Oracle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,959,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

