Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 1,094,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,150. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

