Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $5,589,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $614,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 336,520 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

