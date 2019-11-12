Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ventas from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.58.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,010. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 530.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

