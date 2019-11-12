Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vectrus from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vectrus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

