Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.32 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price objective on Varex Imaging and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. 395,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

