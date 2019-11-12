Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,192,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 220,027 shares.The stock last traded at $90.62 and had previously closed at $90.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

