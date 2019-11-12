ValuEngine Upgrades SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) to “Buy”

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SSNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 7,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,420. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.