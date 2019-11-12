ValuEngine Lowers Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,562. The stock has a market cap of $683.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

