ValuEngine Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Sell

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.28.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. 2,602,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $68,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,913 shares of company stock worth $27,386,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

