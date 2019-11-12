ValuEngine Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 167,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,161. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $438.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

