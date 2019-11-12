Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.