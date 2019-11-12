United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 66,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.38. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $68.20 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USLM shares. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

