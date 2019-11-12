United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.