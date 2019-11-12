Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 549.7% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.47. 1,625,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,686. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

