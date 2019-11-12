Unification (UND) Market Cap Hits $746,251.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. Unification has a market capitalization of $746,251.00 and $111,932.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00231914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.01507357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00137365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.