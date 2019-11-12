UDR (NYSE:UDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on UDR and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

UDR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. UDR has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in UDR by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in UDR by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 1,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

