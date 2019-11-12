Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 862% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 17,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,085. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other news, Director Karen Hammond acquired 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $628,584.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 507.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 317,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 265,207 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 35.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 834,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 220,372 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

