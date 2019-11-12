TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 480,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 434,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.30.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. Analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP).

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.