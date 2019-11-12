Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 164,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHS. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 69.4% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,611,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,135 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 1,041.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 628,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 369,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 63.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Trinity Place has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

