Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 44,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,739,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,040 shares of company stock worth $13,498,633. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

