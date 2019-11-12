TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fisher Steven acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $687,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 137,975 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRS. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

TRS opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. TriMas has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.